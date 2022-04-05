‘Russia wants Eurasia from Lisbon to Vladivostok’ – Wel.nl

Former Russian president and Putin’s friend Dmitry Medvedev told Telegram today that Russia’s goal is a vast Eurasia, stretching from Lisbon to Vladivostok.

The decision has raised concerns on social media. Latvia’s deputy prime minister and defense minister Artis Pabriks tweeted: “The massacre from Lisbon to Vladivostok in Butza, basically this is what they meant.”

Medvedev further spoke about the Nazis in Ukraine, saying the country cannot be an independent nation and that the massacre in Butya was “fake news”. Ukrainian soldiers reportedly killed their own civilians. Fact checkers have shown that Russia’s claims are not based on truth.