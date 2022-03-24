Russia wants the West to pay for oil and gas in rubles — Quartz

Vladimir Putin is pushing that 48″hostile nation“—the US, Britain and among them EU members—pay for Russian gas in rubles. Demand exceeds stimulus; it is a strategy to force the West to reduce the effects of its own sanctions on Moscow .

In 2021, these hostile nations paid about $69 billion for gas from Russian state-owned company Gasprom. To make the same payments this year, countries would have to purchase about 6-7 trillion rubles. In a meeting with officials on March 23, Putin asked the Central Bank of Russia to find out how these ruble payments could be made.

In doing so, Putin dug into the other front of the Ukraine conflict – the financial front with the West. But his move also fits into a larger mosaic of efforts of many countries…