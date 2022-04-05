“Russia wants to create Eurasia from Lisbon to Vladivostok”: disturbing statements of Dmitry Medvedev

The recent statements of Dmitry Medvedev, former President of Russia and a staunch ally of Vladimir Putin, are shocking.

In public message on telegram this Tuesday morning and Relayed by our partners from last news, The politician initially denied the Russian atrocities committed in Mariupol, and more recently, in Bucha. As a reminder, the bodies of more than 400 civilians were found lying on the ground or hastily buried in mass graves. Mr Medvedev called the atrocities “fake”, which had matured into “the cynical fantasy of Ukrainian propaganda”.

Then, who also held the position of prime minister between 2012 and 2020, reaffirmed Russia’s ambitions. “Russian President Vladimir Putin has firmly set the goal of demilitarization and demilitarization of Ukraine,” he wrote. “These complex tasks do not happen overnight, and they will not be completed …