Russian billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators poisoned after meeting: WSJ report

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal and investigative outlet Bellingcat reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. .

The WSJ report said that Abramovich, who had accepted a Ukrainian request to help end the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and at least two senior members of the Ukrainian team were affected.

Ukrainian officials poured cold water on the report. When asked about the suspected poison, Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolik said, “There is a lot of speculation, there are various conspiracy theories.” Another member of the negotiating team, Rustam Umarov, urged people not to trust “unverified information”.

Ukrainian…