Russian embassy in Ireland faces fuel shortage; letter written to government for intervention

The Russian embassy in Ireland is reportedly facing a shortage of fuel for heating and hot water. The Russian embassy has complained that several Irish companies have refused to supply supplies to the embassy, Irish Mirror Reported. As the authorities faced fuel shortages, the Russian embassy wrote a letter to the department of the Irish Foreign Minister, Simon Coveney. The development comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for a second month.

In the letter, the Russian embassy in Ireland has urged the “government to intervene before the fuel is completely exhausted”. Russia, one of the world’s major oil exporters, has asked Ireland’s foreign ministry to intervene in the matter, which they called “blatantly discriminatory”.