Russian F1 driver Nikita Mazepin has assets worth $114m seized in Italy

Italy has seized some €105 million ($114.45 million) in assets owned by Russian former Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin and his aristocratic father.

The operation targeted a villa – known as Rocky Rama – located in the north of the island of Sardinia. It is part of a broader effort aimed at punishing wealthy Russians linked to President Vladimir Putin after Moscow’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Mazepin – who was fired by US-owned F1 team Haas in March – has been added to the EU sanctions list along with his father, Dmitry, who has been named by the EU’s official magazine as the closest circle to President Vladimir Putin. described as a member.

In the past weeks, Italian police have seized villas and yachts worth more than €900 million from wealthy Russians, which were kept on a…