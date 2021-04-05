Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives In India For Two-day Visit | India News – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

NEW DELHI: Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday arrived in New Delhi for a two-day visit to India.

“Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov arrives in New Delhi for his official visit,” the External Affairs Ministry (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote in a tweet.

He is scheduled to meet external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday. Later in the day, the two ministers will address a joint press conference.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit will be a unique opportunity to discuss important aspects of bilateral ties, also to review preparations for the next India Russia annual summit and also perhaps discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Jaishankar and Lavrov will exchange views on vital issues of the international and regional agenda, including interaction with the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and BRICS as well as RIC (Russia India China), the Russian embassy said.

An important set of topics related to the situation in the Asia-Pacific region and Afghanistan will be discussed,” the Russian embassy statement further added.

After India, Lavrov will visit Pakistan from April 6-7.