Russian jumpsuits in Ukrainian colors make the Kremlin react

According to the Russian space agency, this would in no way be a gesture of support for Ukraine, but a reference to a university.

It was an image that had gone around the world; the last three Russian cosmonauts to join the ISS did so in yellow and blue suits. A strong gesture which, in the current context, was obviously interpreted as a gesture of support for Ukraine, which Russia is trying to invade. But that would not be the case according to Roscosmos, the national space agency which depends directly on the Kremlin.

The BBC indeed explains that the agency was quick to deny this position, citing a “funny invention of foreign media“. “Sometimes yellow is just yellow”, the agency said in a Telegram post spotted by Space.com. “The design of these uniforms was defined long before current events.”

The colors of a university

Dmitryi Rogozin, the sulphurous director of the agency, then clarified that this necessarily very evocative color at the moment actually corresponded to the colors of the Bauman State Technical University in Moscow, where the three cosmonauts cut their teeth.. “Under no circumstances are we going to prohibit our cosmonauts, graduates of Bauman University, from wearing the colors of the emblem of their alma mater”, says the director. It is in any case true that combinations with comparable colors have already been used in the past, as evidenced by this image from 2014.

Inevitably, the question was also put to the cosmonauts when they arrived on board, during a press conference. And they were much more evasive and less categorical than Rogozin; they didn’t even mention Bauman University, but they didn’t verbally state their support for Ukraine either.

Oleg Artemyev, one of the three cosmonauts in question, preferred to kick into touch. “It was our turn to choose a color”, he launched in a joking tone “In truth, we had accumulated a lot of yellow cloth, so we had to use it well !”. Whether or not it is a political message, the mystery will therefore remain intact.

The color makes people talk, but the cooperation continues

But there is still good news in the story: cooperation around the ISS continues in an excellent state of mind. The Russian cosmonauts were welcomed with open arms by their colleagues. And even the agencies put water in their wine. For now, operations are continuing as planned aboard the station. And this despite the candid, not to say downright hostile statements of Rogozin, who openly threatened to let the ISS crash.

This is great news for American astronaut Mark Vande Hei. He must return from the ISS on March 30, accompanied by two Russian colleagues; he will also return aboard a Russian vehicle, and some observers were expecting some diplomatic sparks for the occasion. But Roscosmos has already announced that it will bring him back as planned and will not block his return to the United States.

The ISS, a leading diplomatic channel

Even more than its usual scientific mission, the ISS is therefore playing a vital role at the moment. For many years now, it has represented a neutral zone, an unshakeable ivory tower in international relations; it plays a key role as a symbolic pretext, a common objective to maintain cooperation.

It is therefore even more important in the current context; at the moment, this is one of the very last points on which Russians and Americans continue to actively collaborate. And in the current context where relations are generally very tense, it is reassuring to see that the Russian government is not fundamentally opposed to any decision of cooperation.

Is this enough to hope for a way out of the crisis through negotiation? Hard to say as it stands, especially after Vladimir Putin’s last speech. But until then, the ISS will undoubtedly continue to represent a privileged diplomatic channel which the world needs so much at this time.