Russian karting driver Artem Severyukhin, 15, sacked over alleged Nazi salute on the podium

A Russian karting driver has been abandoned by his team and placed under investigation after appearing to gesture a Nazi salute on the podium at the FIA ​​Karting European Championship.

Artem Severiukhin, 15, was celebrating his victory in Portimao, Portugal, when he patted his chest twice and extended his hand out to the side before laughing.

The driver, who was racing under the Italian flag for the Ward Racing team because of sanctions against Russia, has said he was a “fool” but insisted that “my actions have no intention of supporting Nazism”. Was”.

Ward Racing said it was “deeply ashamed of the pilot’s behaviour, which it condemns in the strongest possible terms” as it confirmed that the driver had been sacked.

It said that Severukhin’s “playless behavior” was a…