LATEST

Russian Landing Ship ‘Orsk’ Destroyed at Port of Berdiansk, Ukraine Claims

Posted on
Russian Landing Ship 'Orsk' Destroyed at Port of Berdiansk, Ukraine Claims

VIV, Ukraine, March 24 (Reuters) – Ukraine said on Thursday it has destroyed the Orsk, a large Russian landing support ship, at the Russian-occupied port of Bardyansk on the Azov Sea.

Video footage, which Reuters was able to confirm, was filmed from inside Burdiansk, showing a column of smoke rising from a fire in a dock and the flash of an explosion.

Two ships, one of which appears to be damaged, were seen in footage of a third ship exiting the burning dock.

Reuters could not confirm whether the fire in Orsk was involved in the film. Russian officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on reports that the support ship had been destroyed.

Russia said on Monday the ship docked in Burdiansk, 70 km (45 miles) south-west of the siege…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
541
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
477
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
452
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
432
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
408
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
395
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
393
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top