Russian Landing Ship ‘Orsk’ Destroyed at Port of Berdiansk, Ukraine Claims

VIV, Ukraine, March 24 (Reuters) – Ukraine said on Thursday it has destroyed the Orsk, a large Russian landing support ship, at the Russian-occupied port of Bardyansk on the Azov Sea.

Video footage, which Reuters was able to confirm, was filmed from inside Burdiansk, showing a column of smoke rising from a fire in a dock and the flash of an explosion.

Two ships, one of which appears to be damaged, were seen in footage of a third ship exiting the burning dock.

Reuters could not confirm whether the fire in Orsk was involved in the film. Russian officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on reports that the support ship had been destroyed.

Russia said on Monday the ship docked in Burdiansk, 70 km (45 miles) south-west of the siege…