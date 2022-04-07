Russian military officers identified by Ukrainian activists

Ukrainian activists claim they have identified which Russian soldiers and which military leaders were in Bucha when hundreds of civilians were killed.

He is already nicknamed by some as “Butcher’s Butcher”. Russian Lieutenant-Colonel Azatbek Omurbekov is cited by a Ukrainian news site as the soldier in charge of operations in the city of Bucha during the month of March.

Recognized as the leader of the 64th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Russian Army, the man in his forties is considered by notify napalm – A site run by Ukrainian activists that investigates war crimes – such as the head of war crimes in Bucha.