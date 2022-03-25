LATEST

Russian officials say it has destroyed major fuel depot outside Kyiv

Russian officials say it has destroyed major fuel depot outside Kyiv

Russian officials said on Friday they had destroyed a fuel depot in Ukraine that was reportedly one of the country’s largest fuel bases.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a briefing video High-precision weapons and cruise missiles fired from the sea struck a fuel depot near Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Thursday night.

Konashenk said Russia destroyed 24 military equipment, including seven tanks and five infantry vehicles, during the overnight strikes.

The fuel depot allegedly supplied the Ukrainian army in the center of the country.

Ukrainian officials did not immediately confirm the attack publicly.

Reuters reported It could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the attack.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine lasted more than a month…

