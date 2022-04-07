Russian President Putin’s two daughters

new DelhiThe US announced new sanctions against Russia targeting two adult daughters of President Vladimir Putin – Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Putina. Asked why the US was targeting Putin’s daughters, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the US thought they might have control over some of her father’s property. “We have seen a pattern over time that President Putin and Russian oligarchs deposit assets and resources into the bank accounts of their family members and this was an attempt to obtain those assets and therefore allow these individuals was approved.”Also Read – Biden Seeks War Crimes Trial Against Putin For Bucha Murders; US insists on suspending Russia from UN human rights body

In addition to Katerina Tikhonova and …