Russian President Vladimir Putin honored PM Shahbaz Sharif

Putin expressed the hope that Shahbaz’s activities will contribute to the further development of Pakistan-Russia cooperation.

Before Putin, Erdogan and Modi also congratulated Shahbaz.

Shahbaz took oath as the Prime Minister on 11 April.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Shahbaz Sharif on being elected the new prime minister of Pakistan.

According to the Russian embassy in Pakistan, Putin expressed the hope that Shahbaz’s activities “will contribute to the further development of Pakistan-Russia cooperation and partner negotiations on the Afghan Agreement, as well as to combating international terrorism.”

Before Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and India’s…