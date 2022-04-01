Russian regional governor says Ukraine attacked fuel depot in Belgorod, Russia

April 1 (Reuters) – Two Ukrainian military helicopters struck a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod on Friday, a Russian official said, accusing Moscow of a Ukrainian airstrike on Russian soil that Moscow attacked its neighbor in late February. attacked.

Video images of the alleged attack posted online showed what appeared to be multiple missiles being fired from low altitudes, followed by an explosion. Reuters has not yet been able to verify the images.

Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the messaging app Telegram that helicopters struck the facility in Belgorod, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the border with Ukraine, after entering Russia at a low altitude.

The resulting fire injured two workers, Gladkov …