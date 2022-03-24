Russian Ship Destroyed by Ukraine in Berdyansk, Videos Appear To Show

Ukraine claims it has blown up a Russian ship near the port city of Burdiansk in southeast Ukraine.

“The Orsk large landing ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the occupiers in the port of Burdiansk, occupied by Russia, is destroyed,” Ukrainian Navy said in a post On Facebook.

Video has started circulating on social media, reportedly showing orsky,

“The occupiers are burning well,” wrote the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Twitter, sharing another clip that shows a plume of supposedly black smoke. orsky,

orskyA large landing support ship was strategically docked in the Azov Sea near the occupied port of Bardiansk, 45 miles southwest of the besieged city …