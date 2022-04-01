Russian soldiers ‘being treated for radiation poisoning after leaving Chernobyl’, official claims

Russian troops have handed back control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant to Ukrainians and left the heavily contaminated site more than a month after regaining control.

Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company said on Thursday that all Russian forces occupying the power station had withdrawn from the area around the defunct facility.

“According to Chernobyl nuclear power plant employees, there are no outsiders at the site now,” Energoatom said in an online post. The state-owned firm had previously said that most of the soldiers were gone, leaving only a small number behind.

Energoatom said the shutdown came after soldiers in Chernobyl received a “significant dose” of radiation from digging trenches in the woods in the exclusion zone around the plant, although there was no…