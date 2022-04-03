Russian tanks turn bodies into ‘human rugs’

It was like a scene from a movie, said Taras Shevchenko.

At 6 a.m. on February 24, from the vantage point of the kitchen window of his fifth-story apartment opposite Gostomel Airport, on the northern outskirts of the city of Bucha, Ukraine, Shevchenko saw about 20 Russian helicopters flying into sight, spewing Paratroopers on the tarmac below.

“I felt like I was in the movies, you know, I saw all the helicopters, I even saw the faces of those paratroopers.”

This was the moment when the war began for Buka, a city 55 km northwest of Ukraine …