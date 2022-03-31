Russian troops withdraw from Chernobyl power plant, US says nuclear experts dismiss claims of radiation

Russian forces could withdraw from Chernobyl, the Pentagon has said, as nuclear experts rejected claims that captured soldiers were suffering from acute radiation sickness.

A senior US defense official said about 20 percent of Russian troops had begun departing from the site of the defunct power plant, which had been seized on the first day of the invasion.

Pentagon spokesman, John Kirby, suggested that Russia intends to “repurchase these troops, re-supply them and possibly employ them elsewhere in Ukraine”.

Yarsolv Yemelianenko, a member of the public council at Ukraine’s State Agency on Exclusion Zone Management, suggested that Russian soldiers may have radiation sickness after Belarusian news announced on Wednesday that seven busloads of soldiers were…