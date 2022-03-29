Russia’s Abramovich, Ukrainian negotiator vulnerable to suspected poison: Report

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning earlier this month after a meeting in Kyiv, the Wall Street Journal and investigative outlet Bellingcat. Reported citing people familiar with the matter on Monday.

The WSJ report said that Abramovich, who had accepted a Ukrainian request to help end the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and at least two senior members of the Ukrainian team were affected.

Read more: Canada bans Russian oligarch Abramovich, Trudeau leaves Europe amid war

Ukrainian officials poured cold water on the report. When asked about the suspected poisoning, Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolik said, “There is a lot of speculation, there are various conspiracy theories.” ,