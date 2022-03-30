Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: List of major events, Day 35 | Russo-Ukraine War News

As the Russo-Ukraine War enters its 35th day, we take a look at key developments.

These are the major events so far on Wednesday, March 30. Get latest updates here.

beating

British military intelligence says Russian units suffering heavy losses had to return to Belarus and Russia to reorganize and resupply.

The regional governor says that separately, heavy artillery fire has been fired in residential areas of Ukraine’s eastern city of Lisichansk.

A Russian rocket hit an administrative building in Mykolaiv, killing at least 12 people, while a Ukrainian news outlet reported “multiple explosions” in the capital Kyiv.

negotiation and diplomacy