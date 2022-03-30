Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: List of major events, Day 35 | Russo-Ukraine War News

As the Russo-Ukraine War enters its 35th day, we take a look at key developments.
These are the major events so far on Wednesday, March 30. Get latest updates here.
- British military intelligence says Russian units suffering heavy losses had to return to Belarus and Russia to reorganize and resupply.
- The regional governor says that separately, heavy artillery fire has been fired in residential areas of Ukraine’s eastern city of Lisichansk.
- A Russian rocket hit an administrative building in Mykolaiv, killing at least 12 people, while a Ukrainian news outlet reported “multiple explosions” in the capital Kyiv.
negotiation and diplomacy
- After talks in Istanbul, Russia promised to reduce military operations around Kyiv and the northeastern city of Chernihiv, while Ukraine…
