Russia’s military losses in Ukraine continue to grow. Here’s Why The Death Toll Is So High

While it is very difficult to get an accurate fatality number from a war zone, there is increasing evidence that the Russian military casualty rate in Ukraine is very high.

NATO has estimated the number of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine since the invasion began at between 7,000 and 15,000. This high estimate roughly equates to the number of Soviet soldiers killed in more than a decade of fighting in Afghanistan.

according to a Report in the New York Times In mid-March, United States intelligence officials said they believed up to 7,000 Russians had been killed by that time in the conflict.