Russo-Ukraine War News: Live Updates

War in Ukraine: what you need to know

Newest: It appears that Russian troops are regrouping and diverting their attention from Kyiv. This could set the stage for a new phase in the conflict – centered on the east of the country – that army. Analysts have warned Can be long and bloody. In addition, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Ukrainians to be prepared for a “tough battle” in the besieged port city of Mariupol. And on the southern coast on Sunday morning explosions were heard throughout Odessa.

War: Nearly five weeks after its offensive, the Russian military has continued sporadic attacks on civilian targets in several Ukrainian cities. Russia has been accused of committing war crimes.

Weapon: Ukraine is using weapons like Javelin anti-tank…