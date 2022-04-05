Russo-Ukraine War News: Live Updates

The great-granddaughter of Russian writer Leo Tolstoy denounced the war in Ukraine and took in refugees, accordingly French news agency Agence France-Presse.

Marta Albertini, 84, who lives in Switzerland, told AFP it was “natural” for her to open a home in the Swiss Alps to 24-year-old Anastasia Sheludko and her mother, who had fled to Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has quoted Tolstoy in the past, fueling headlines and speculation last year when, after a summit with President Biden, he said: “There is no happiness in life, only a mirage on the horizon.” Is.”