Russo-Ukraine War News: Live Updates

Russian and Ukrainian armies are mobilizing in the eastern part of the country as thousands of civilians flee the region before the next major battle of the war threatens.
The battle may have looked quite different from the battle for the capital of Ukraine, which pushed Russian forces back from the areas around Kyiv, leaving smoldering tanks and bombed suburban homes.
After retreating from the areas around Kyiv, Russian forces are redeploying for a new offensive on the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine.
Analysts say that with Russia’s 2014 invasion and short supply lines, they may be operating in familiar territory there. The Russians would also be able to rely on a vast network of trains to re-supply their military – no such rail network…
Read Full News