Russo-Ukraine War News: Live Updates

According to Ukraine’s State Agency on Exclusion Zone Management, there were no Russian troops near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant site early Friday, after reports a day earlier that the site had been handed back to Ukrainian authorities.
“At the present time there are no outsiders on the Chernobyl NPP site,” the agency said In a Facebook post on Friday, referring to Russian troops and using Ukrainian spelling for the defunct nuclear facility.
The Chernobyl plant, the scene of a major 1986 disaster, was one of the first facilities seized by Russian troops at the start of their invasion of Ukraine in February. got hold of it international alarm and fears of a nuclear accident in Europe. The exclusion zone, where radioactive contamination is highest, is about 1,000…
