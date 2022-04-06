Russo-Ukraine War Update for April 3, 2022

Boris Johnson told Russians: I can’t believe Putin is acting in your name
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the media during a press conference after the NATO summit on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on March 24, 2022.
pool | Getty Images News | Getty Images
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with the Russians To “find the truth” and “share it”.
Johnson said, “Your president is accused of committing a war crime. But I can’t believe he is acting in your name.” Video Addressing directly to the Russian people.
Speaking in both Russian and English, he said: “The atrocities committed by Russian troops in Bucha, Irpin and elsewhere in Ukraine have horrified the world.”
He outlined the alleged atrocities of Russian soldiers: massacres of civilians, rape of women, dead bodies…
