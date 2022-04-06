Russo-Ukraine War Update for April 3, 2022

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the media during a press conference after the NATO summit on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on March 24, 2022.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with the Russians To “find the truth” and “share it”.

Johnson said, “Your president is accused of committing a war crime. But I can’t believe he is acting in your name.” Video Addressing directly to the Russian people.

Speaking in both Russian and English, he said: “The atrocities committed by Russian troops in Bucha, Irpin and elsewhere in Ukraine have horrified the world.”

He outlined the alleged atrocities of Russian soldiers: massacres of civilians, rape of women, dead bodies…