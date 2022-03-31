Russo-Ukraine war: West says Putin is being ‘misled’ by advisers Russo-Ukraine War News

Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misled by advisers who are “afraid to tell him the truth” about the performance of the Russian military in Ukraine, with Western officials claiming that some soldiers were refusing to fulfill orders and They were even sabotaging their equipment.

Officials in the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom assessed on Wednesday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine came to a bloody halt in much of the country and talks to end the month-long war failed to yield results.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said the US believes “Putin is being misinformed about how badly the Russian military is performing and how the Russian economy is under sanctions.” crippled because…