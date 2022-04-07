Russo-Ukraine War: What Happened Today (April 6)

As Wednesday draws to a close in Kyiv and Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:

All Russian ground forces have leftHe areas near Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, according to the US military, A senior US defense official said Ukrainian forces were advancing and clearing mines left behind by Russian troops. Russian units are regrouping north of Ukraine into Russia or Belarus. The Pentagon believes they will likely be sent back to Ukraine, to the eastern part of the country, where Russia is now concentrated.

After several days of unsuccessful attempts, more than 500 people were evacuated from the besieged city of Mariupol. The International Committee of the Red Cross Was able to escort the convoy of buses and…