Ruud eliminates Zverev and will rival Argentine Serandolo in Miami semi-finals

MIAMI (AFP) – Norwegian tennis player Kasper Rudd knocked out German Alexander Zverev on Wednesday and met Francisco Serandolo of Argentina in the Miami Masters 1000 semifinals.

World No. 8 Rudd defeated Zverev (4th) 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 at the Hard Rock Stadium track in Miami.

The 23-year-old Norwegian will face Argentine Serandolo, who is the lowest ranked semi-finalist in the tournament in 37 years in the ATP rankings (103), for a place in the final on Friday.

© 2022 AFP