RVUNL recruitment 2021 apply online for AE, JE, 1075 posts

Post Name: Fitter: Accounts Officer, Personnel Officer, Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer, Junior Chemist, Informatics Assistant Vacancy at 1075 posts.
brief information: Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited Has issued Latest notification for Rajasthan RVUNL Recruitment Belongs to 2021 Accounts Officer, Personnel Officer, Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer, Junior Chemist, Informatics Assistant Vacancy On 1075 posts. Candidates want to apply through the official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in/rvunl 16/03/2021.

RVUNL Jobs Notification 2021 – Apply for the post of Online Officer, AE, JE, Chemist, Assistant 1075

Those candidates are interested in the following Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utran Nigam Limited Vacancy 2021 and can fulfill all the eligibility criteria. RVUNL Notification Apply online before 2021 before RVUNL vacancy. Below is a brief description of the official notification to RUUNL. Other details of RVUNL online form 2021 age limit, educational qualification, RVPN Recruitment 2021 selection process, application fee, and Assistant Jobs in Officer, AE, JE, Chemist, RVUNL How to apply are given below.

Rajasthan State Power Generation Corporation Limited Recruitment 2021
RVUNL Notification Details
Eligibility

  • Candidates must have Passed Diploma / Degree (Engineering), MBA / MCA / CA / ICWA (CMA) or equivalent from a recognized Board / University / Institute.
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 24/02/2021.
  • Last date for submission of application: 16/03/2021.
Application fee

  • UR (General) / EWS if the annual income of the family is Rs. 50 Lakh / more: 1600 / – Rs.
  • For UR (General) / EWS if the annual income of the family is Rs. 50 Lakh / SC / ST / BC / MBC / PWD (PH) is less than: Rupee. 1400 / –
pay scale

  • Accounts Officer, Personnel Officer, Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer, Junior Engineer, Informatics Assistant Post Rupee. 26300-56100 / – per month.
Age Range

  • minimum age: 21 years.
  • Maximum Age: 40 years.
Selection Process
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Online.
  • Job Location: Rajasthan Rajasthan
RVUNL Recruitment Notification Vacancy Details Total: 1075 posts
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
Click here
Click here
Click here
