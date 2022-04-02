RWDM and Vincent Euverard at the gates of D1A: “We still have everything to see”

Molenbeek club qualified for the play-offs yesterday after seeing a rise in D1A.

Finally, RWDM won’t even have to play this weekend to cement their place in the play-offs at the end of the D1B season. Thanks to Vasland-Bevern’s defeat against the Liars, RWDM are guaranteed to play a crucial play-off, as D1A needs to be re-accessed.

“It’s a feeling of satisfaction,” said the Molenbeek coach. Vincent Euverard After the match – as per comments made by last hour, He knows the hardest work remains to be done: “First small victory, first small success. But I insisted on the small because we still have everything to see. Nothing is certain.”

There are still three games to play – against Danze, Wasland and Westerlo, and they are a long way from being no bets. “The best way to prepare for the final is to play every game perfectly. You have to be prepared to play …