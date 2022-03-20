Rya Elden Ring: Position, Quest and Rewards

Even the most innocuous characters of Elden Ring often have a rich history, with repercussions, big or small, on other quests. This is the case with Rya, if you don’t meet her in the right place, at the right time, at the start of the game, you will miss several opportunities. Suffice to say that it would be a shame. It is therefore necessary to start the following quests before reaching the plateau of Altus.

Location of Rya the Recruiter in Liurnia

The first meeting with Rya takes place under a gazebo, south of Liurnia. It is easy to find once the local map fragment is obtained, since it is next to the telescope icon.

When talking to her, she will mention her work as a recruiter, but for the moment, she is mainly trying to find her necklace stolen by a thug. A fun detail is that Freed Pat is also on an island nearby, at least if you’ve started his quests. He will also suggest you help Rya. Like what he happens to behave correctly, at least before advising you to test the torture machine in the depths of the academy to make you teleport to the world tree.

The prawn boiling thug

To find the precious medallion, go to the North, in the Shrimp Boiler Hut, which even has its own grace point. Talk to the thug and ask him for the medallion. But he will refuse to give it to you, he asks for 1000 Runes. You can either buy him or kill him to pick it up from his corpse. It is better to pay it.

After buying the medallion, it is possible to talk to the thug again, he will then add boiled shrimp to his shop. An interesting detail is that without having previously spoken with Rya, it is impossible to have access to his goods and following the interactions concerning him.

While you’re there, buy at least one rogue shrimp. It is a powerful defensive consumable, very useful on bosses. Talk to him again to sympathize, he’ll give you a handy emote so you don’t have your character in the frame when you take a screenshot. Later in the adventure, you can summon it in front of the Magma Dragon boss, then it will end up moving under the ramparts of the capital. This is useful for validating the Coprophage’s special ending, if you ever want to discover it. Like what, Rya’s quest has important ramifications.

But now back to Rya. Bring her back her medallion, she’ll give you an invitation at Volcano Manor. You don’t really need it to join the places, nor this faction, but it will be used for the next step.

Rya at Altus Plateau

You have to reach the plateau of Altus for the continuation, the way does not matter too much, whether it is via the galleries of the river or the Great elevator of Dectus. If you have validated the previous steps correctly, Rya should be waiting for you at the exit. If it is not present, return to the nearest grace point and use the elevator to reach the surface.

She will congratulate you and then offer to teleport you directly to Volcano Manor. Accept to take his hand. You will arrive directly in the mansion, which will save you a lot of time.

Rya and Tanith at Volcano Manor

The sequel plays out the same way no matter how you reached the mansion. Agree to join the faction by speaking to Tanith, then enter the living room with the key, then speak with Rya. Also pick up the letter on the table. To continue Rya’s quests, you will have to complete the assassination quests of the mansionwhich also implies not going to kill Rykard immediately.

Note that the following Rya quests do not offer exceptional rewards, just a Talisman with negative effects, and a key object with questionable use. If you want to continue, be careful not to complete the assassination quests too quicklyyou have to complete stages with Rya between two each time.

Zorayas

After completing the first mansion assassination quest, Rya should have disappeared from the main lounge. She is now in the second small adjoining lounge, on the right in the hallway, but in another form: that of a very unintimidating snake woman. Talk to him until you run out of dialogue. Then go talk to Tanith, and mention Zorayas. By reloading the area, Rya will have resumed his human appearance.

Talk to her again, she will mention the noises in the walls, now is the time to start exploring the mansion. If you haven’t already, reveal the Illusionary Wall in the next room, as well as the very sturdy Illusionary Walls in the other rooms, if that’s fun. Your objective is to reach the prison town grace point, go back to talk to Zorayas then. You can then go talk to Tanith for more dialogue.

Noble Sanctechair and Serpent Amnios

Progress through the dungeon of the mansion until you reach the first boss, the Noble Sanctechair, which you will have to kill. Then pick up the Snake Amnios quest item, to bring back to Rya. She will then disappear from the area.

Potion of Oblivion and Final Choice

Go talk to Tanith about the absence of Zorayas, she’ll give you a oblivion potion to make him drink (it becomes a habit in this game with Seluvis). Return to the dungeon of the mansion, passing through the grace point of the temple and taking the wooden elevator nearby. You have to get off the elevator before reaching the top, there is a door in the shaft, a little before the end. You can also go outside, through the lava to reach the hidden room.

By talking to Zorayas, she will ask you to kill her in order to end her suffering. You have three options:

just kill her she will bring down the talisman Daedicar’s Woe . It increases the damage received, which is only of interest to complete your collection or to play in hard mode.

Spare him and go kill the demigod Rykard (Remember to finish the other mansion quests first) . Upon your return, after recharging the area, the Daedicar Doom talisman and a farewell letter await you. She’s gone on a journey to get stronger, and she thanks you. This is by far the best choice for a positive conclusion.

You can give him the oblivion potion, she will then fall asleep. After defeating Rykard, Zorayas finds herself in one of the side rooms, still asleep. After recharging the area, the talisman is in its place.

This is how the quest ends. The Oblivion Potion has an unexpected interaction with Coryhn, during the later stages of his quest. We can offer him to drink it, but he refuses. It is possible that there are other uses for this potion, or that they are coming with a patch, or even a DLC.