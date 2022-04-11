Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss are Married at Rock and Roll Wedding

Who is it that is walking “on the way down”? why, it’s none other Ryan Cabrera And Alexa Bliss,

The musician, 39, and WWE star, 30, officially tied the knot on Saturday, April 9, Ryan’s rep confirmed to E! news. The event – which was affectionately described by Cabrera as a “self-deemed s-show” – saw the couple exchanging their vows in front of friends and family at Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, Calif. people,

Ahead of their wedding day, Ryan publicly revealed his fears about reciting their vows, partly for fear of shedding a little tear. “We were talking about making our vows, and I was like, ‘Maybe we should do it in private,'” he told the outlet. “I cry a lot! I can’t help it. I’m that guy. It’s him. I’m emotional, so it’s going to be…