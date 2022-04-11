Ryan Cabrera marries Alexa Bliss in ‘Rockstar’-themed wedding

Singer Ryan Cabrera married WWE star Alexa Bliss on Saturday in a “Rockstar” themed wedding at Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California.

“We did it! @ryancabrera,” Bliss Said via Instagram on Sunday, add to another post That she “feels like a complete princess.”

A few weeks before they tied the knot, the couple shared details about their “very un-traditional” ceremony an interview with people,

“It’s very us,” said 39-year-old Cabrera. “The whole point is to bring out our individuality, and we are far out of the ordinary.”

For example, 360 of their guests were greeted with a “Welcome to S-Show” sign and walked into the event by walking a hot pink carpet.

Instead of traditional flower girls, people threw shots…