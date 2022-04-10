Ryan Garcia admits previous call was ‘unrealistic’ after comeback win

Ryan Garcia made a winning return to the ring as he claimed a unanimous decision victory against Emmanuel Tago, but was later blocked from calling Gervonta Davies.

García extended his unbeaten professional record in his first fight in 15 months against Tiago, but was unable to finish the fight before the final bell, despite dominating for a period of 12 rounds.

The 23-year-old won the WBC interim lightweight title before taking a break from the sport, and has knocked out several big-name opponents such as Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney in the past.

Ryan Garcia admits that past call outs have been unrealistic.

However, when asked if he plans to fight Davis in a post-fight interview with DAZN, Garcia was reluctant to call the WBA (regular)…