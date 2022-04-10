Ryan Garcia defeated Emmanuel Tago by unanimous decision

The 23-year-old Mexican-American boxer, who was out of the ring due to mental health issues, returned to the ring and defeated Ghana.

Ryan Garcia defeated Emmanuel Tago of Ghana by unanimous decision This Saturday, April 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, what was the return to boxing of the Mexican-American boxer who He has not been in the ring since January 2021 due to mental health problems and a right wrist injury. I know the details.

Judges give victory to 23-year-old Mexican