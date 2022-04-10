Ryan Garcia dominates Emmanuel Tago in unanimous decision win

Ryan Garcia has covered a 12-round distance for the first time in his career, securing a unanimous-decision victory over Emmanuel Tago in San Antonio on Saturday.
The 23-year-old rising star remained undefeated with scores of 119-108, 119-108 and 118-109.
García (22–0, 18 KO) made a flash knockdown of Tiago with a grazing right hand in Round 2, but was unable to make a second knockdown as Ghana was rarely engaged.
The Southern Californian chose Taigo (32-2, 15 KO) as the massive underdog with the right hands on the body apart and the left hook on the head…
Read Full News