Ryan Garcia dominates Emmanuel Tiago over 12 disappointing tours

Ryan Garcia had a tough time with Emmanuel Tago, but still dominated the fight. Photo by Tom Hogan/Golden Boy Promotions

SAN ANTONIO – Ryan Garcia knocked out some ring rust by going the distance with Emmanuel Tago in front of 15,000 enthusiastic fans at the Alamodome on Saturday. It was the first time Garcia had covered a 12-round distance and the first time he fought the last 10 rounds since a pair of 10-round decisions in 2018.

Garcia (22-0, 18 KO), The Ring’s No.5-rated Lightweight, chased Tago to the Golden Boy/DAZN main event, scoring a knockdown in Round 2 and badly stalking the Ghanaian veteran in Round 10 . , but had to settle for unilateral decisions with scores of 119-08 (twice) and 118-109.

Garcia both disappointed and satisfied with his…