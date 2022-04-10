Ryan Garcia drops and dominates Emmanuel Tago in a successful comeback

Ryan Garcia dominates his return
Garcia def. Tago by unanimous decision (119-110, 119-110, 118-109).
How can a judge score a round for Tago?
Garcia-Tago; round 12
Taigo tries to catch the bell while Garcia is still fighting as he joins on the left hook. Garcia smashes a left hook into Tiago’s jaw. How is he standing there? An uppercut on the body from Garcia. For Garcia, it should be a unilateral decision. (10-9 Garcia, 120-107 Garcia)
Garcia-Tago; round 11
Tago started 11th from the left. He hasn’t got any leave. An overhand right catches Tiago’s attention. Another overhand right for Garcia. Right uppercut and then right cross by Garcia. Tago is not giving anything. He’s not making any threats. ,10-9 Garcia, 110-98 Garcia)
García-Tago;…
Read Full News