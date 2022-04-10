Ryan Garcia hoping to improve with Joe Goosen – ‘I have a lot’

Ryan Garcia praised his relationship with new coach Joe Gossen after he defeated Emmanuel Tago on Saturday night.

In a fight shown live on DAZN, the 23-year-old American took 15 months out of the ring with a commanding performance against the veteran Ghanaian.

The return also marked García’s first fight since he left Eddie Reynoso’s gym as part of an apparently strained relationship with Saul ‘Canelo’ lvarez, although García maintains that his relationship with the Mexican champion is There is no hard feeling.

Gossen has taken over as his coach and a unanimous decision suggests – at least for now – the switch has done no harm to the young contender.

Speaking to DAZN after the fight, the former interim WBC champion praised his…