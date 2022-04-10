Ryan Garcia knocks down Emmanuel Tago on return and dominates and now Oscar del la Hoya wants to create ‘greatest fight of the decade’ with Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia made a successful return to the ring with a unanimous decision victory over Emmanuel Tago.

García dropped and dominated his foe to decide 119-110, 119-110, 118-109 and now handed the second defeat of his career 32-2 to the Ghanian, but this was his third fight outside Ghana.

getty Garcia looks impressive on his comeback against minor protests

In front of about 15,000 people, Garcia showed no signs of ring rust after 15 months and went on to win.

The fighting pattern was quickly established as the 23-year-old appeared inspired to attend a show and send off his opponent, but Taigo was stubborn and found ways to persevere and survive.

Garcia dropped Tiago in the second round…