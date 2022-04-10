Ryan Garcia leaves fight against Gervonta Davis in doubt

Ryan Garcia complied, but didn’t refuse After defeating Emmanuel Tago by unanimous decision in a fight that no one believed would last 12 rounds. The Mexican-American boxer was a great favorite, but he did not live up to his rival’s hopes of ousting him and now opinions about his future are divided.

Unlike other occasions, The ‘Kingarian’ was more cautious at the end of the battle. This time he didn’t give the traditional challenge to the US champion, Gervonta Davis, He also left serious doubts about the possibility of facing ‘Tank’ in his next fight and left everything in the hands of his coach.

“In the past I’ve always been calling the tank. For now I want to rely on my team to make decisions about myself in the future…