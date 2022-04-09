Ryan Garcia: Oscars Now Free to Come to My Camp, No Wear Drama Going On

SAN ANTONIO — Ryan Garcia was able to get everything he needed from his time spent under Eddie Reynoso and with pound-for-pound King Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Now comes the next phase of his career.

“It’s not a fresh start,” Garcia told BoxingScene.com about his anticipated ring return. “This is the beginning of something special.”

This weekend's 15-month ring break comes to an end, as García (21-0, 18KO) prepares to face fellow top lightweight contender Emmanuel Tago (32-1, 15KO). His scheduled 12-round bout above the lightweight limit (contracted maximum weight 139 pounds) topped a DAZN telecast from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas