Ryan Garcia returns with a win after a year’s absence to beat the elusive Emmanuel Tago

After a year away from the ring to deal with personal issues that included his mental health, wrist surgery and a change in his corner, Ryan Garcia defeated Emmanuel Tago (32-2, 15 KO) by unanimous decision on Saturday. Beat: 119-108 and 118- 109 x2 in a 12-round light bout.

García improved his record to 22 wins (18 KOs) and although he had predicted the fight would end between the third and fourth rounds against Ghana at the Alamodome in San Antonio, he could not achieve his goal against an elusive opponent. could.

“He was making it difficult, he caught me a lot, he was moving a lot and that made the fight difficult for me,” Garcia said after the fight. “It’s so slippery, it didn’t give me anything, it turned around a lot and I had to run after it.”

During this year of absence, García …