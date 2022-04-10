Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tago fight results, highlights: ‘King Rae’ returns with dominant performance to win

Ryan Garcia was on the sidelines for more than a year before returning to the ring on Saturday night to face Emmanuel Tago in a 139-pound catchweight match in San Antonio. While ring rust was to be expected, Garcia also had to fight a fighter in Tago who wanted to survive more than it could match, resulting in an awkward fight that took the entire 12-round before the fight on Garcia’s wide scorecard. went the distance.

From the opening bell, Tago circles his back to the ropes around the ring. García stepped forward, trying to trap his enemy in a location where he could demonstrate his speed and power, but those moments rarely came to fruition.

García was able to land a clean right hand in the second round that knocked Tiago to the floor. That knockdown came mostly in the form of…