Ryan Garcia is set to return to the ring in Texas on Saturday night. The rising mild contender is back after more than a year while dealing with injuries and mental-health issues. Now, he is eyeing a successful comeback before challenging for the title at £135.

On his way up is Emmanuel Tago, a Ghanaian native who previously held one of those coveted lightweight titles from 2016 to 2018. After losing his pro debut, Tago has scored 32…