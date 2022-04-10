Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tago Live Updates, Results, Highlights

SAN ANTONIO — It was only a matter of time before Ryan Garcia would return to the ring after being pulled out of a scheduled fight with Javier Fortuna in July due to mental health issues, and again in November due to a broken wrist with Joe Diaz.

Those doubts are about to be put to rest as the 23-year-old debutante makes his return after a 15-month layoff on Saturday when he takes on Emmanuel Tago from the Alamodome.

Garcia (21-0, 18 KO) last fought in January 2021 as he was dropped for the first time in his professional career, but rebounded and stopped Luke Campbell via a seventh-round TKO.

Taigo (32-1, 15 KOs) takes a big step forward in competing in the biggest fight of his career as he competes in the United States for a second straight fight. The…