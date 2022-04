NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 15: Ryan Garcia (R) lands a punch against Braulio Rodriguez (L) during , [+] Their super featherweight bout at Madison Square Garden on December 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Getty Images

Since the biggest win of his career 15 months ago, Ryan Garcia has been on a rocky journey. He took time off from the ring to work on his mental health, Canelo lvarez verbally destroyed him, and they parted ways. 2021 Boxing Writers Association of America Instructor of the Year Eddie Reynoso. Now, it almost feels like García is starting on Saturday night in Emmanuel Tago against a solid but potential rival. Here’s what you need to know about Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tago…