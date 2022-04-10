Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tiago result: Garcia heads in return

In his first fight in 15 months, Ryan Garcia looked sharp against the veteran Emmanuel Tago. Garcia won by unanimous decision inside the Alamodome in San Antonio with points reading 119-108, 119-108 and 118-109.

Garcia last fought against Luke Campbell in January 2021. He was working with Eddie Reynoso at the time. On Saturday, Joe Guson led him into the ring; Observers did not know what to expect from the 23-year-old fighter. While he looked a bit stoic, Garcia used his power to strike heavily. Garcia put his hands down early but it didn’t matter as Tiago failed to inflict significant damage. Garcia also made chopping strikes that were effective and damaging.

Garcia knocked down Tiago twice in the second and 10th rounds. He carried Tago up the ropes throughout the competition.